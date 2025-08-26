L Train Vintage opens first Bronx store in Wakefield

Inside the newly-opened L Train Vintage store in Wakefield, which offers curated 80s, 90s and 2000s items for the city’s fashionistas.

Calling all treasure hunters! L Train Vintage, the famed thrift shop with 10 locations citywide, has opened its first Bronx store at 4260 White Plains Road in Wakefield.

Most L Train Vintage shops are in Brooklyn, but the family-owned small chain was warmly welcomed to the Bronx on Aug 22, with people waiting down the block to shop the grand opening.

The store is organized for easy shopping, with neat rows hung by garment type and a carefully-curated selection that includes a wide variety of nostalgic-turned-trendy items. The Bronx Times visited Aug. 25 and spotted Starter jackets, Doc Martens, Carhartt hoodies, Levis jackets, 80s sweaters, faux furs, college tees, Hawaiian shirts and skirts and blouses of every imaginable pattern. Much of the selection is colorful and bright, appealing to those unafraid to make a statement on the New York City streets.

Many of the shirts go for just $3, most jeans and pants for $10, and the priciest few items seen during the Bronx Times’ visit were $75.

Claudia Virgo, 53, said she lives about five minutes away from the shop and was thrilled with what she saw on her first visit. She planned to try on a black dress and keep browsing for more finds.

“The prices are great,” she said. “The place is clean and nice, and I like the decor.”

Virgo said there is already a secondhand shop next door to L Train, but the new store offers a more elevated experience.

“The neatness of it and cleanness of it is what will attract you,” she said. “You’re able to see exactly what they’re offering” without digging through piles, said Virgo.

The new L Train Vintage store is open daily from noon to 7 p.m.

