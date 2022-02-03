KZA Realty secures lease for medical space in Throgs Neck

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In a recent real estate transaction, KZA Realty Group has secured the 5-year lease of medical space in the Throgs Neck portion of the Bronx. The space, which is located inside a 2-story commercial building facing Tremont Avenue, will be an extension of Triborough GI, PLLC — a multi-borough gastroenterologist office that offers medical services for underlying and existing digestive issues.

Kathy Zamechansky, president of KZA Realty Group Inc., represented both the owner and tenant during December’s negotiation of the 5-year lease at 3594 E. Tremont Ave. The 3,200 square feet of leased space is located on the lower level of the 2-story building and faces the populated street of Tremont Avenue in the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx. The lease, which commenced on Dec. 15, 2021, will be rented at a rate of $74,000 per year with the option to renew for an additional 5-year period.

“One of the main problems we saw during the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak was the prioritization of virus-related cases over other chronic conditions. Because of this, many patients with underlying health conditions were unable to receive care, which is why it’s so important to have businesses like Triborough GI, PLLC join our community” said Zamechansky. “We are excited to see them expand into the many boroughs of New York and are hopeful that their services will be of use to patients residing in the Bronx.”

Triborough GI, PLLC is a leading New York-based gastroenterology clinic focused on alleviating stomach and intestinal pain. They offer a range of state-of-the-art services, including colonoscopies, endoscopies and biopsies, to help patients identify and treat stomach conditions that can be difficult to diagnose. The gastroenterology group has three other facilities located in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island, and currently staffs five doctors who provide care to patients of all cultural backgrounds.

Located in the south-eastern portion of the Bronx, Throgs Neck is a family-friendly community that maintains a suburban feel while still remaining part of New York City. The neighborhood is known for many small businesses in the area, including restaurants, drug stores and plenty of office space that can be found on the busy street of Tremont Avenue. Access to public transportation is nearby, including bus routes for the Bx42 and BxM9, as well as the No. 6 train found on Westchester Avenue and Middletown Road.