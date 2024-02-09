Police & Fire

Kingsbridge Heights man fatally shot less than a mile away from his home: NYPD

A Kingsbridge Heights man was fatally shot less than a mile away from his home on Feb. 8, according to the NYPD.
File photo Lloyd Mitchell

A Kingsbridge Heights man was fatally shot less than a mile away from his home on Thursday and police are continuing their search for the shooter.

Police from the 50th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot in front of 131 W. Kingsbridge Road just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 8. Upon their arrival, officers found Hasan Richburg, 26, of Heath Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. EMS arrived at the scene and transported Richburg to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Richburg’s listed address is less than a mile away from the location where he was shot.

A police spokesperson told the Bronx Times on Friday that there is no suspect at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

