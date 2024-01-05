South Bronx artist prepares to host first book launch at Bronx Brewery on Saturday night

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An artist based in the South Bronx, along with his gallery, will host their first-ever book launch, after working on the project for the past three years.

Lifelong New Yorker and current Bronx resident Kenny Rivero will be celebrating the official release of his first book, “I’m Not A Painter, I Just Brush a Lot.” Rivero is releasing the book along with his gallery, Charles Moffett, located at 431 Washington Ave. in Tribeca.

The official release for Rivero’s book will take place Saturday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bronx Brewery, located at 856 E. 136th St. in Port Morris.

The book includes three chapters, displays art pieces by Rivero and also features writings from independent curator Larry Ossei-Mensahen, along with Ashley James, the Guggenheim Museum’s associate curator of contemporary art, Pedro Regalado, assistant professor of history at Stanford University, poet and Cave Canem Fellow Anacaona Rocio Milagro and rapper/artist Radamiz — combined with Rivero’s art encompassing the many aspects of sculpting, drawing and painting.

Giles Dunn was the book’s designer.

Rivero will also be joined at the book launch by Radamiz and Milagro, along with Dulcina Abreu from the Latinx Project as well as Michael Jevon Demps, artist, curator and assistant professor at Rhode Island School of Design (RISD).

The book title is based off the lyrics of the late Bronx hip-hop artist Big Pun, who famously stated the line, “I’m not a player, I just crush a lot,” in the rapper’s 1998 single, “Still Not A Player.”

Rivero, who was born and raised in Washington Heights to Dominican parents before moving to the Bronx four years ago, started his professional career as an artist in 2006 and earned his Masters of Fine Arts (MFA) from Yale in 2012.

“To be honest with you, more in shock than anything,” Rivero said when asked how he felt about the book launch after three years of work on the project. “It’s exciting, but it’s also shocking because it was such a long journey to get to this point.”

Rivero added that he chose the Bronx Brewery as the event location because it’s in the neighborhood and the people are great, not to mention that it’s also one of his favorite places to go in the Bronx.

“I mean, I am a regular at that place,” Rivero added. “It just seemed like the right place to celebrate the book launch.”

The event will also feature a raffle, where those in attendance can win a copy of Rivero’s book free of charge as well as a custom JBL speaker with an image of one of his works.

The funds generated from the raffle will be donated to the Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA), a nonprofit organization which has advocated for children’s rights and well-being in the Middle East since 1988.

“I’m Not A Painter, I Just Brush a Lot” is available now, online for $75, and will also be available at tomorrow night’s event for $60. Reserve a spot for the event now or just show up.

You can follow Rivero on Instagram @champaint_papi or visit his website for more information.

Reach Steven Goodstein at [email protected] or (718) 260–8326.