St. Barnabas High’s Julie Kaen inducted into Mount St. Vincent Hall of Fame

Saint Barnabas High School Director of Athletics Julie Mulry Kaen was awarded as an inductee at the College of Mount St. Vincent Athletics Hall of Fame.

Julie Kaen entered the College of Mount St.Vincent Athletics Hall of Fame as a pioneer, both as a student there and in her career. Kaen was a two-time sport athlete in Riverdale, where she first excelled as a member of the women’s basketball team and was appointed captain for all four years of the team, while scoring nearly 1,000 career points. She also helped found the softball program of which she was also a member.

Her love of sports started at an early age at St. Barnabas Elementary School in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx. Kaen then became a star playing sports at Saint Barnabas High School (SBHS). After graduating college in 1980, she furthered her success as director of athletics at Saint Barnabas High School coaching basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball and volleyball. In 2008, Kaen was inducted into the SBHS Hall of Fame.

“I am honored and humbled to be included in this amazing class of athletes and coaches. The mentorship experiences from my coaches including Lorry Garvin, Barbara Collins, and teachers like Sr. Margaret Egan, Sr. Rita King, Sr. Mary Edward, and Sr. Evelyn McLaughlin, and so many others, made me the teacher and coach I am today,” said Kaen.

Kaen was among several recipients at the awards dinner at Mount St. Vincent including Kevin Jardines ’18 Men’s Soccer, Rachel Heizer ’18 Softball and Special Recognition for the 1996 Men’s Basketball team.

