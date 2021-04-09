Islamic Relief USA Awards grant to Muslim Women’s Institute for Research and Development

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

To help families during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, Islamic Relief USA, a nonprofit organization, awarded a $12,500 grant to Muslim Women’s Institute for Research and Development, located at 363 Ogden Ave.

The money will enable the institute to provide food support, hygiene kits and other forms of assistance to individuals facing hardships. Pantry services will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., every Monday Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between April 15 and 22.

Food insecurity has grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago. Recent Census data showed that 26 million Americans reported to not have enough to eat each week. In addition, Feeding America projects that during the course of the pandemic, the number of people relying on the “charitable food system” will have risen from 35 million to nearly 50 million.

“The month of Ramadan is an opportunity for Muslims across the world to increase giving and empathy,” said Sharif Aly, chief executive officer of IRUSA. “It is a time to remember our neighbors who are struggling and have found themselves in vulnerable circumstances. The pandemic has particularly exacerbated food insecurity throughout the country. We are pleased to be collaborating with community-based organizations to provide assistance during this holy month.”

The Muslim Women’s Institute for Research and Development is one of nearly 30 organizations receiving grants from IRUSA. The grant will help serve some 1,250 clients/beneficiaries.