Column: Investing in affordable housing is critical to our economic recovery

The housing crisis across New York City and the Bronx affects every aspect of our city. Our seniors are not able to age in place, working families are struggling to keep a roof over their heads, young people have no opportunity for economic stability, and more and more people are being forced out of the city or worse, onto the streets. Affordable housing is one of the top concerns for The Bronx and specifically my district, with most of the constituent cases processed by my office being related to housing. It was also the most talked about issue during my listening tours around the community prior to taking office. I heard you all loud and clear and that is why I want to highlight a bill that I introduced with my colleagues in the New York City Council and funding I secured during budget negotiations to support families finding stable and safe housing.

The bill that was introduced this month is Intro 637, which would ensure truly affordable housing is built on city-owned land. This bill would make it so that nonprofits are given first priority when city-owned land is being sold. Local governments need to prioritize affordable housing for the people that live here, and this bill would codify that into practice. Community Land Trusts and other not-for-profit organizations have proven that they will meet the needs of our communities, allowing those properties they purchase and develop on to provide affordable housing. This is how we continue to fight gentrification and keep generations to come with their families in The Bronx.

When discussing affordable housing, it cannot be understated how important rent supplements are for families in need. That is why the City Council increased funding to the Family Homelessness & Eviction Prevention Supplement (FHEPs) program and invested $118.5 million for our families at risk of homelessness. All of us renters know how difficult it can be to keep up with increasing rents and our local government must do everything it can to help keep families in their homes.

The bill and additional funding mentioned in this column are long overdue – and with the current state of our city urgently needed. This is about community, economic and racial justice, and I am proud to continue fighting for these priorities in the New York City Council.

Resources:

Please reach out to your local elected officials if you need help with filling out a housing complaint or applying for housing. Call 311 or visit the council website www.council.nyc.gov/districts to get in touch.

Potentially eligible families can apply for FHEPs at an HRA Benefits Access Center or begin the process by submitting a special grant request on ACCESS HRA, if the family is already in receipt of Cash Assistance.

The NYC Rent Freeze Program is designed to help those eligible stay in affordable housing by freezing their rent. This comes in two programs for senior citizens and those who are on disability. Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption: SCRIE Forms & Disability Rent Increase Exemption: DRIE Forms.