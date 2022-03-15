In the city that never sleeps, street vendors camp outside Hochul’s NYC office for systemic change

On the concrete streets where a workforce of street vendors have made their living selling goods and products to pedestrians, more than 20 NYC-based vendors camped outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s midtown Manhattan office all day Monday demanding systemic change to their industry.

Monday’s 24-hour demonstration outside the governor’s office is another in a string of public protests — including a Feb. 16 protest outside the Sheraton Times Square Hotel where Hochul received the backing of state Democrats in an upcoming gubernatorial primary — by street vendors and advocates calling on the state to formalize and decriminalization the street vending industry.

Jim Urso, a spokesperson for the governor, said that Hochul will continue to negotiate with lawmakers over the coming weeks as the budget deadline approaches at the end of March.

“Governor Hochul’s executive budget includes bold initiatives to embrace this once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our future, and we look forward to continuing to work with the legislature to finalize a budget that serves all New Yorkers,” said Urso.

However, square one for vendors, according to Mohamed Attia, executive director at the nonprofit Street Vendor Project, is for the city to do away with its “antiquated” cap on the amount of licenses the city allows for street vendors.

Only 853 total licenses are available for non-veteran merchandise vendors, and by 2032, there will be just 9,000 supervisory licenses available statewide for mobile food vendors. But advocates say it won’t be enough to meet the ever-increasing need and demand for proper licensure.