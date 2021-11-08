Hochul appoints Bronx DOT commissioner to state post

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new administration nominations and appointments on Monday, Nov. 1, including naming Nivardo Lopez as deputy secretary for Transportation.

Most recently, Lopez served as Bronx borough commissioner for the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT). In that role, he advised the commissioner on all policy issues affecting transportation in the Bronx and worked with the various divisions within the agency to ensure effective service delivery in the Bronx.

Lopez joined DOT in 2014, as the director of Legislative Affairs, responsible for developing the agency’s legislative agenda. During his tenure he helped to secure the passage of a local law increasing the yearly amount of Accessible Pedestrians Signal installation and on state legislation expanding the Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Program. Prior to working for DOT, Lopez worked for Comptroller Scott Stringer as director of city Legislative Affairs and also for the Bloomberg administration as the Bronx director for the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit.

Lopez began his career in government working at the New York City Council, first for Bronx Councilman James Vacca and then as a legislative policy analyst for the City Council’s Committee on Transportation. Lopez is a longtime resident and native of the Bronx. He holds a B.A. in History from Saint Joseph’s University and a M.A. in History from The City College of New York (CUNY).

“In New York, we are working toward a better, brighter future for generations to come — there is no doubt in my mind that these are the best people to bring on to our team with that goal in mind,” Hochul said. “With diverse backgrounds and wide-ranging experience, this team brings invaluable knowledge to the table. New Yorkers can rest assured that these positions are filled with individuals who will fight for them and with their best interests at heart.”