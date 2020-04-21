Ice T, Naughty By Nature and more to collab with Bronx museum on hip-hop livestream honoring health care workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Many pioneers of hip-hop are reuniting to live stream a benefit show in the honor of those working on the front lines of COVID-19 this Thursday.

Called, “Hip Hop Loves NY,” it is to be streamed live on the Mass Appeal YouTube channel on April 23 at 6 p.m., along with the social media channels for the show’s Bronx-based producer, the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

The throwback lineup includes iconic New York rappers: Ice T, Kurtis Blow, Mike Epps, De La Soul, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Dave East, Chuck D, Kid N Play, Sugar Hill Gang, Big Daddy Kane and plenty of more icons from the 1980s and 90’s.

“Hip Hop Loves NY” will be hosted by Video Music Box’s own Ralph Daniels, and will also have guest appearances from community and political leaders including Bronx Borough Rubén Díaz Jr, New York State Assemblyman Michael Blake, New York City Deputy Mayor Phillip Thompson, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, and New York City Public Advocate Jumanne Williams, with a special tribute planned for health care and other emergency workers battling COVID-19.

The benefits raised from the show will be donated to SOMOS Community Care, which is a network of over 2,500 health care providers throughout New York City and proceeds will also go to The Bronx Community Relief Effort, which is dedicated on meeting the most essential needs in the borough as a result of the global pandemic via Text-to-PLEDGE.

The courage and the tenacity of the front line health care workers serving in the most vulnerable populations is nothing short of heroic,” said Rocky Bucano, Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

“We wanted to do something special to recognize their sacrifice and bring a little levity during this historic health crisis. This is how Hip Hop says thank you,” he added.

This show is also reported to be the largest collective of hip hop artists joining forces to save lives since 1989’s Stop the Violence movement.

For more information, visit the Universal Hip Hop Museum’s website at www.uhhm.org.