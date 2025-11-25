Photos: Hygiene kit distribution event held by Community Justice Connect and Project Reset

Volunteers from Community Justice Connect and Project Reset put together bags of hygiene kits for community members.

Community Justice Connect and Project Reset partnered to host a hygiene kit distribution event for Bronx community members on Monday, Nov. 17, at 3213A Third Ave. in the Bronx.

Attendees of the event were given bags with sanitary napkins, body wipes and other personal hygiene products.

Volunteers from Community Justice Connect, including Manager James Coger, put the items into Ziploc bags to be handed out.

Community Justice Connect’s main mission as an organization is to empower residents through accessible, upstream support that prevents issues from escalating into court cases. They also work to provide in-depth training for community volunteers who want to learn how to navigate complex legal systems.

Project Reset provides people arrested in low-level criminal cases to avoid going to court or jail by arranging for them to take part in community-based programming. The approach from this organization is intended to promote healing, encourage accountability and strengthen public trust in the justice system by emphasizing procedural justice.