Hunts Point Recreation Center to host free sports clinic for women and girls

The New York City Parks Department (NYC Parks) announced Wednesday that the Hunts Point Recreation Center will host a free sports clinic to celebrate the achievements of women in sports. The event, open to women and girls, will take place on Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the gymnasium at the recreation center on Manida Street.

The clinic, She’s On Point, is part of National Girls and Women in Sports Month and will offer programs in basketball, lacrosse, rugby, flag football, baseball, and more, according to NYC Parks.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day was first proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan on Feb. 4, 1987, to recognize progress in sports equality following the passage of Title IX. The civil rights law, enacted in 1972, prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded schools and has significantly increased opportunities for female athletes nationwide.

NYC Parks is celebrating female athletes with free events and sports clinics throughout February and March in all five boroughs, aiming to encourage more girls and women to participate in sports.

The Hunts Point Recreation Center, which will host the Bronx clinic, provides the community with access to basketball and baseball courts, a track, a performance space, a fitness center, and more. Young adults and youth can enjoy all NYC recreation centers with a free membership.

The She’s On Point clinic is free and open to the public, with no membership required to participate.

Hunts Point Recreation Center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on recreation center memberships across the Bronx, visit the NYC Parks website.