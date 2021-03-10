How sweet it is: Cousin’s Pizza of Throggs Neck expands into bakery on E. Tremont

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On east Bronx pizzeria is now making more than one kind of pie.

Cousin’s Pizza of 3579 E Tremont Avenue in Throggs Neck has opened “The Sweet Spot,” an Italian bakery now operating within those same walls and combining what is arguably the two greatest scents to be blessed upon the Earth.

The bakery, which holds the same hours of operation as the pizzeria features a full line of cookies and delicious cakes sold by the slice including popular cakes like: New York cheesecake, limoncello, tres leches, red velvet, carrot, tiramisu, chocolate mousse, and outrageously chocolate, to name a few.

Scrumptious pastries like lobster tails, sfogliatelle, napoleon, chocolate eclairs, and rum babas are also available.

“We now carry St. Joseph’s Zeppole and Sfinge during the month of March,” siad owner Nat Giraldi, who has had this project in the oven with his wife Mary Lou for some time now.

When ordering from Sweet Spot, you can also enjoy freshly filled cannolis, street fair style zeppole, or some handmade hot cocoa bombs – a sensation on Instagram.

These owners have also always carried gluten-free pizza and have now added gluten-free cookies to their selections as well. “It’s important to us to cater to everyone’s needs,” Nat said.

There are also have a variety of sugar-free cookies to be purchased along with some treats on the counter such as: chocolate lollipops, chocolate covered pretzels, energy bars, big oatmeal cookies, and holiday specialties.

Sweet Spot even has doggie cookies for your favorite pet!