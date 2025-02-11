Affordable housing lottery launches for four units in Crotona, Studios start at $2,415

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City has launched a housing lottery for four units in a 6-story residential building at 751 Crotona Park N. in the Crotona neighborhood of the Bronx.

The building features ten total residences, with six being at market rate. The four “affordable” units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $201,890.

Three of the units set aside are studios, meant to house up to two people. The monthly rent for these units is $2,415. The combined annual household income among residents of each unit must add up to $82,800-$161,590.

The last unit set aside is a one-bedroom with a monthly rent of $2,455. Up to three residents can live in this unit, as long as they combine to make $84,172-$181,740 annually.

Amenities within each unit include air conditioning and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. Other features of the building include security cameras, an accessible entrance and an on-site residence manager. The building is smoke-free and pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals. Local schools are within close proximity to 751 Crotona Park N. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including stove, heat and hot water.

Multiple forms of public transportation access can be found near 751 Crotona Park N. This includes the East 180th Street subway station, which is less than a half-hour walk from the building. The Bx11, Bx17 Bx19 and Bx21 buses also run in the area.

Flushing Engineering Services designed the building at 751 Crotona Park N., while Danny Calos Louis developed it under the Crotona North LLC.

Applicants must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Feb. 28. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 751 Crotona Park North Apartments, c/o Tax Solute Consulting, 670 Flushing Ave., #316, Brooklyn, NY 11206.