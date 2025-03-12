Hostos student earns top honor at Eastern Sociological Society conference

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Hostos Community College student Marco Álvarez has earned first place in the Eastern Sociological Society (ESS) Undergraduate Poster Session, held in Boston from March 6-9.

Álvarez’s poster, titled “Shattered Bonds: A Historical and Sociological Analysis of Child Welfare in the United States,” was recognized for best reflecting ESS’s mission of promoting effective sociology education and applying social science tools to address societal challenges. His research examines systemic inequalities in the child welfare system, tracing their historical roots and analyzing their present-day impact on marginalized communities.

Combining an in-depth literature review with personal narratives and compelling visuals, Álvarez brought his findings to life in a powerful and accessible way.

Álvarez was encouraged to apply for ESS’s Undergraduate Poster Session after presenting his honors research project to Hostos Community College Associate Professor of Sociology Sarah Hoiland and the sociology class during the Fall 2024 semester. Funding for this endeavor was provided for Álvarez by the Kaplan Foundation, with support from Director of Student Activities Jerry Rosa.

“This is such an incredible achievement for Marco and for Hostos,” Hoiland said. “Marco’s dedication and intellectual curiosity are truly inspiring. He has transformed an honors project into an award-winning scholarship on a regional stage. It’s a testament to what our students can accomplish with the right support and encouragement.”

In addition to earning accolades at the ESS conference, Álvarez will showcase his project at the Hostos Student Research Symposium, scheduled for Monday, April 28.

“The entire experience was inspiring, eye-opening and truly validating. When I first began my honors project last semester, I never imagined it would take me this far,” Álvarez said. “Presenting at the conference and engaging with others about my research was already an incredible opportunity, but winning my session was something I never expected. Beyond the recognition, this experience has given me a newfound confidence in my ability to critically analyze and articulate complex ideas.”

Álvarez is a Behavioral Sciences student in Interdisciplinary Liberal Arts at Hostos Community College.

“This success shows the power of mentorship and opportunity,” Hoiland said. “It’s a collective win for Marco and the entire Hostos community.”

Álvarez was not the only Hostos representative at the ESS conference. Hoiland’s new book, “Righteous Sisterhood: Politics and Power in an All-Women’s Motorcycle Club,” was featured at an Author-Meets-Critic panel. Hostos alumna Rocío Rayo chaired the panel, offering a comprehensive overview and insightful analysis of Hoiland’s book. Rayo framed the book for the audience while posing thought-provoking questions.

Another Hostos alumna, Atreya Vaughn, was also part of the panel. Currently a senior at John Jay College, Vaughn graduated from Hostos in 2023 and was the only undergraduate panelist.

Hostos’s strong presence at the ESS conference highlights the college’s commitment to academic excellence and student success.

“It was fascinating to have such intellectual representation from Hostos throughout the conference,” Hoiland said.