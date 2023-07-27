Hostos Community College hosts NYC government ‘Hiring Hall,’ Mayor Adams makes appearance

There were more than 12,000 jobs available during the “NYC Government Hiring Hall in the Bronx” at Hostos Community College on July 25.

Hundreds of Hostos Community College students, alumni and community members participated in the NYC government’s “Hiring Hall” at the College on July 25. From early morning, the job-seekers lined up outside the school, intent on landing one of the more than 12,000 jobs available across many city agencies. And, just like at all the other Hiring Halls that preceded it, the big boss dropped in.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams came to Hostos to thank all the applicants for their interest in joining the city’s workforce. He was joined by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Commissioner Dawn Pinnock, Esther Rodríguez-Chardavoyne, Hostos’ senior vice president of Administration and Finance, and other city officials in the Hostos gym and adjoining rooms, where agencies conducted job interviews and made on-the-spot employment offers.

“Hostos was delighted to host the ‘NYC Hiring Hall in the Bronx’ and to welcome Mayor Adams to our College,” Hostos president Daisy Cocco De Filippis said. “Our mission is to provide students with the education and skills that prepare them to secure family-sustaining jobs and drive socioeconomic mobility, so an event like this is a wonderful opportunity for them to begin reaping the benefits of their studies. Plus, we were happy to welcome other community members to take advantage of the opportunities being offered. And, of course, it was an honor to show the Mayor firsthand what Hostos is all about.”

Adams shared encouraging words and pointed out some details about the jobs available.

“Thanks, Hostos, for opening your doors. This is a place of academic achievement and a well-rounded institution. Good luck to all of you who are applying for jobs, which have good benefits and a great retirement,” Adams said.

After posing for pictures with attendees, Adams toured Hostos in the company of Rodríguez-Chardavoyne and Director of Government and External Affairs Eric Radezky. Rodríguez-Chardavoyne shared details about current renovations and future projects that will enhance the college’s facilities and propel Hostos’ growth in the South Bronx community.

For her part, Gibson noted the importance of hiring people from the community who are highly skilled in many areas.

“This is another effort that we are embarking on to make sure that we give access and opportunity to New Yorkers to be part of our municipal workforce,” Gibson said. “We need your talent. We need your skills. We need your experience.”

