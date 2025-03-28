Hostos Community College celebrates 14 resilient students at third annual President’s Recognition Tea in Honor of Women’s History Month

Hostos Community College celebrated 14 students for their resiliency in overcoming obstacles to achieve academic success during the third annual President’s Recognition Tea in honor of Women’s History Month on Wednesday, March 26.

The honorees and those who nominated them were treated to finger sandwiches, teas, lemonade and delicate pastries. The students also received a $500 stipend, a certificate and a book. These gifts were meant to symbolize the hard work and determination they showed.

This year’s honorees were Marco Álvarez, Lordina Asante, Franyeli Contreras, Yajaira Guzmán, Zane Jiménez, Nino Kometiani, Shellby McGill, NaiAsia McGregor, Minerva Ramírez Sención, Brandon Rivera, José Rodríguez, Jonathan Sánchez, Jorge Sanz and Fatou Toure.

Hostos Community College President Daisy Cocco De Filippis delivered opening remarks at the event, sharing that she was “moved to tears” by the persistence of the honorees. She praised the faculty, staff, and fellow students who nominated them, and reminded attendees that everyone needs someone to encourage, support, and believe in them.

The celebration, moderated by Associate Dean of Students Johanna Gomez, also featured words of wisdom by keynote speaker and Dean of Academic Affairs Andrea Fabrizio. She noted that while adversity may make one stronger, it is also imperative that people learn from the instances when adversity gets the better of them. This can lead to lessons learned that can also help others who may face a difficult time in the future.

“As you make the right choice to help others navigate through their own obstacles, please also take a moment to realize that adversity doesn’t only make us stronger; it can bring us together and help us empathize and connect with others in very powerful ways,” Fabrizio said. “While adversity and triumph are the inevitable peaks and valleys of our lives that are often beyond our control, who you are as a person and the impact you have on the others around you is firmly within your grasp today and always.”

Among this year’s honorees are those studying to become surgeons, nurses, radiologic technicians, hospital administrators, authors, business leaders and more. Some of them were trying their best to excel in their studies while also taking care of young children. Other honorees had to travel to school from as far out as Brooklyn and New Jersey.

Those who nominated the honorees shared powerful stories of their courage, tenacity, and unwavering resolve in the face of adversity. In turn, many of the students expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who recognized and supported them.

“I’m very grateful for Hostos College because everywhere and every corner I go to, I get the help that I need,” Yajaira Guzmán said. “Every professor is kind to me — every concern, every question I have, they’re very caring and very supportive. And also every tutor; every time I have a hard test to do or an essay, I’m like, ‘I’ve got this.’”

Minerva Ramírez Sención, who graduated from Hostos in 2024, said her college experience was “anything but linear.” She reflected on the influential relationships she forged during her time at Hostos, including with her nominator and SGA President Dainma Martínez.

“I met Dainma Martínez who inspired me to join student leadership and go above and beyond within my coursework and also outside of the school,” Sención said. “I’ve done so much at Hostos, and I’m so grateful to the community — the professors, the Social Sciences Department, especially. I’m very close with Professor Norberto Valdez-Portela. He is my mentor, and he’s been instrumental in helping me guide my journey through college and as a Kaplan Leadership Program scholar.”

NaiAsia McGregor credited Hostos Community College’s Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP), which helps to motivate community college students to earn their degrees as fast as possible, for encouraging her to utilize resources on the campus to her advantage. Through these resources, including the Writing Center, McGregor has been able to accomplish her educational goals, achieving a 4.0 GPA.

McGregor, who also celebrated her birthday on the day of the event, was nominated by Professor Kristen Tran. She also volunteered to recite a poem selected by De Filippis for the occasion, “On the Other Side of the Door,” by Jeff Moss.

The President’s Recognition Tea in Honor of Women’s History Month marks the beginning of a celebration of student perseverance at Hostos Community College throughout the spring. The President’s Recognition Barbeque in Honor of Student Resiliency is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 10.