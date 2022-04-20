SEE IT: Homeless man arrested for spitting on, punching senior citizen on bus in Baychester

A homeless man has been arrested and charged for allegedly spitting in the face of and subsequently assaulting a 79-year-old man who was aboard an MTA bus in the Baychester section over the weekend.

A police source said that 30-year-old Donnell Minor had been chronically homeless prior to and following the events of April 16 where he — police tell the Bronx Times — without provocation, spat in the male passengers face on Saturday just before 3:30 p.m.

Minor had no priors before Saturday’s incident, and police sources tell the Times that Minor was acting “erratically” before being apprehended on Tuesday.

The victim, who received treatment for lacerations he sustained in the altercation at NYC Health + Hospitals/ Jacobi, is expected to make a full recovery.