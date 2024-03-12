Despite heartbreaking home opener, NYCFC fans excited for season ahead

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On March 9, despite unforgiving weather and a heartbreaking loss that came in the final minutes, a sea of devoted New York City Football Club (NYCFC) fans braved the elements to attend the team’s home-opener match against the Portland Timbers (3-0).

Energy was high as fans cheered on their club, which was hoping to get its first win of the season after two early season losses vs. Charlotte FC and St. Louis FC.

Passionate fans wearing the club’s iconic blue, white and orange colors reached a crescendo after midfielder Santiago Rodríguez scored the team’s first goal in the seventh minute, keeping fans invested for the match’s entirety. Despite the rain and the team’s heartbreaking last minute 2-1 loss to Portland after a last-minute goal from Timbers midfielder Evander. Many fans shared excitement for the season ahead, though their record now stands at a dismal 0-3.

Following the match, NYCFC players were quick to acknowledge the unwavering support of fans and its impact on their performance. Midfielder Andres Jasson described the atmosphere at Yankee Stadium as “amazing,” emphasizing the fans’ dedication despite adverse weather conditions.

“We love playing in front of our fans. It was a cold, rainy day and they still showed out,” he said. “I think that tells you all you need to know about our fans.”

Defender Mitja Ilenic shared a similar sentiment.

“I missed the feeling of being in front of our fans, they were amazing.” He then thanked fans for coming in the inclement weather and apologized for the loss.

Goalkeeper Matt Freese believes the fans “energize” the team, inspiring a sense of confidence. “You can see that in the first 20 minutes [of the match].”

Looking ahead, NYCFC fans have reason to be excited about the future. The club recently unveiled renderings of a permanent stadium project slated for a 2027 opening in Willets Point, Queens. It’s set to feature a LED-lined entry dubbed “The Cube,” that will seat 25,000 fans. The proposed stadium will be adjacent to Citi Field.

The New York City Football Club looks to break a three game losing-streak against Toronto FC on March 16.

