Hip-hop legend hosts ‘Grandmaster Fitness’ on BronxNet

At a time when optimal health is even more key, hip-hop icon Grandmaster Melle Mel is encouraging everyone to be mindful of their overall fitness and he’s bringing that vision to audiences with the show “Grandmaster Fitness,” on BronxNet.

“Grandmaster Fitness” features fresh workout ideas, tips from experts and fitness testimonials from everyday people as well as local leaders, influencers and disruptors.

The newest episode features Grandmaster Melle Mel joining BIG KD and friends at Sessions Gym, and Certified Trainer/Gym Owner Leon Love at Lionheart Gym for epic workouts and lyrical discussions around health and fitness. Launched in 2011, “GrandMaster Fitness” is back and bigger than ever before.

In between workouts, Grandmaster Melle Mel shares his philosophical points of view with tips such as, “you want to be strong but you want to have that strength last,” and “The way that you get in the game and stay on top of your game is to be consistent with your workout … The workout is never over. You’re training today, to be able to come back into the gym tomorrow. We’re making a positive impact one rep and rhyme at a time.”

BronxNet Executive Director Michael Max Knobbe said, “I first met Grandmaster Melle Mel while I was working out at a local gym during my high school years. His commitment to his fitness regimen continues to be as strong as his lyrical delivery and inspiring message. He organically came to mind years later when we were developing health programming and a new musically driven fitness show on BronxNet TV that would encourage Bronxites and people around the world to forge pathways to health and fitness.”

The relaunch episode is being broadcast on:

Thursday, Aug. 19 at 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21 at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22 at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23 at 6 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.

The show can be viewed on BronxNet channel 67 on Optimum and channel 2133 on Fios in the Bronx and at www.bronxnet.tv.

BronxNet is the independent, nonprofit organization serving the people of the Bronx with media production training, access to technology, and television channels. BronxNet programs six channels — 2133, 2134, 2135, 2136, 2137 and 2138 — on the Verizon Fios system and six channels — 67, 68, 69, 70, 951 and 952 — on the Optimum system in the Bronx. BronxNet’s ultra-local programming helps connect the Bronx with the world while our training programs and partnerships are a part of community development through media. For more information visit: www.bronxnet.org.