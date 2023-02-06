HGAR inaugurates new president at Marina Del Rey gala

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS (HGAR) recently inaugurated Tony L. D’Anzica, owner of Dynamax Realty NYC Inc. in Manhattan, as its 2023 president. HGAR also appointed its 2023 executive officers and directors at its Installation Gala, held at Marina Del Rey in the Bronx. The Tito Puente Jr. Band provided entertainment for the event.

Several Bronx dignitaries were also on hand to congratulate the new HGAR President and Board of Directors including: U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, state Sens. Nathalia Fernandez and Luis Sepulveda, state Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia, Bronx Borough President Venessa Gibson and City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr.

D’Anzica began his career in 1997 at Borah, Goldstein, Altschuler, Nahins & Goidel, one of the city’s most prominent real estate law firms. In 2006, he became a licensed real estate broker and joined the former Manhattan Association of REALTORS (MANAR). In 2010, D’Anzica became a MANAR director and just six years later, he was elected president. That same year, in 2016, he successfully spearheaded the merger of MANAR with HGAR. With the merger complete, he joined the board of HGAR in 2017 as the regional director for Manhattan.

Since then, he has served on multiple HGAR committees, including co-chair of HGAR’s Global Business Council. D’Anzica was responsible for expanding the annual Global Real Estate Summit from a collaboration between two local REALTOR associations to an international event partnering with 11 REALTOR associations, including the National Association of REALTORS and the Canadian Real Estate Association.

Additionally, D’Anzica serves as a director of both the National Association of REALTORS and the New York State Association of REALTORS.

“We were so excited to host this year’s Installation Gala in the Bronx, which became part of HGAR in 2021”, said Jana Currier, interim CEO and COO. “Our Association is proud to welcome Tony as our 2023 President as well as our 2023 Board of Directors in their new roles this year. We look forward to working with them all.”

In addition to the new HGAR president, the 2023 HGAR executive officers installed include: Carmen Bauman, owner of Green Grass Real Estate Corp. in Bronxville and associate broker at RM Friedland, as president-elect; Joseph Lippolis of BHHS Rivertowns Real Estate in Peekskill as treasurer; Vlora Sejdi of Keller Williams New York Realty in White Plains as secretary; Anthony Domathoti of Exit Realty Premium in the Bronx as immediate past president; and Crystal Hawkins-Syska of Keller Williams New York Realty in White Plains as previous past president.

New regional directors include: Joseph Cosentino of Morris Park Realty Group in the Bronx as Bronx County regional director; Carole McCann of Hudson Heritage Realty in Washingtonville as Orange County regional director; Lee Presser of Exp Realty NYC in Manhattan as New York County regional director; Roberta Bangs of Howard Hanna Rand in New City as Rockland County regional director; Aaron Velez of Houlihan Lawrence in Somers as Putnam County regional director; and Roseann Paggiotta of Exp Realty in White Plains as Westchester County regional director.

The additional HGAR 2023 directors installed include:

Layla Boyles of Century 21 Realty Center, Monroe

Emran Bhuiyan of Exit Realty Premium, Bronx

Rey Hollingsworth Falu of Hollingsworth Real Estate Group, White Plains

Mackenzie Forsberg of Genesis Realty Group LLC, Bronx

Ron Garafalo of John J. Lease Realtors Inc., Middletown

Joseph Houlihan of Houlihan & O’Malley Real Estate Services, Bronxville

Ismail Kolya of Exp Realty, White Plains

Diane Mitchell of Wright Bros Realty Estate Inc., Nyack

Timothy Mullowney of Zillow Inc., Manhattan

Darin (Nan) Palumbo of Green Grass Real Estate Corp., Bronxville

Brian Phillips of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Bronx

Anthony Ruperto of J. Philip Real Estate, LLC, Briarcliff

Christina Stevens of Laujel Realty Corp., Bronx

Maryann Tercasio, Howard Hanna Rand Realty, Central Valley

Cheryl Williams of Corcoran Legends Realty, Tarrytown

