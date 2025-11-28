Healthfirst Uplifts Caregivers through Community-Based Programming

(From left) Gautam Nangia, Director of Growth & Account Management Operations for Managed Long-Term Care at Healthfirst; Tamara Romero, Vice President of Long-Term Care Products at Healthfirst; New York State Senator Robert Jackson; and Miguel Centeno, Vice President of Community Engagement at Healthfirst. Senator Jackson joined Healthfirst executives at Healthfirst’s Caregivers Celebration & Resource Fair on November 12, 2025 in honor of National Family Caregivers Month. Held at S.T.A.R. Older Adult Center in Washington Heights, the event drew more than 300 community members and was organized in partnership with NYC Department for the Aging and the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau. Courtesy of Healthfirst

Caregivers are the backbone of families and neighborhoods across New York City, balancing jobs, family responsibilities, and the complexities of caring for loved ones. Recognizing that caregivers can no longer remain invisible, a message recently shared by Tamara Romero, Vice President of Long Term Care at Healthfirst, the not-for-profit health plan is taking meaningful steps to celebrate and support them.

That commitment came to life on November 12 in Washington Heights, where more than 320 New Yorkers gathered at S.T.A.R. Older Adult Center to celebrate the resilience of caregivers. Hosted during National Family Caregivers Month, the event highlighted caregivers and provided access to the resources, recognition, and culturally competent support they deserve.

The event reflected the heart of Washington Heights, lively, welcoming, and full of gratitude. Guests enjoyed traditional Latin dish “lechon asado,” created small take-home gardens symbolizing growth, and enjoyed live jazz performed by the NYPD Jazz Ensemble, creating a joyful sense of community.

The Caregivers Celebration & Resource Fair, organized by Healthfirst in collaboration with the NYC Department for the Aging and the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau, brought together leaders, community partners, and caregivers for a day of recognition and connection. New York State Senator Robert Jackson, a longtime advocate for older adults and caregivers, attended and emphasized the importance of collaboration and community-based solutions.

Attendees received guidance and information from community-based organizations, including Friends & Family Homecare Services, Share the Care, TimeBank by Healthfirst Foundation, and Carallel, a digital caregiving support tool available to Healthfirst CompleteCare plan members.

As New York City’s senior population grows, health officials, providers, and plans are developing new ways to support not only older adults but also caregivers. There are about 1.3 million caregivers citywide 1, according to the NYC Department for the Aging, and 86% of those under age 60 work full-time while managing tasks such as cooking, scheduling, and household care 2.

Recognizing this growing need, Healthfirst is drawing on its hyperlocal approach to help ease the daily strain caregivers face. Tamara Romero spoke at the event, highlighting the need for both in-person and online resources to make caregivers feel less isolated.

“The family caregivers in our city each face unique challenges shaped by their familial, cultural and economic circumstances,” said Ms. Romero. “Supporting their varied needs requires a range of culturally competent solutions – from bilingual on-demand support for managing daily responsibilities and coaching on specific caregiving problems to in-person support groups and respite programs. Whether it’s a care manager explaining care options in Spanish or a community resource fair offering a few hours of relief, the goal is the same: to make caregiving just a little bit easier.”

By 2029, New Yorkers ages 60 and older will make up nearly a quarter of each borough’s population, according to The State of Older New Yorkers 2025 Report 3. Many are caregivers themselves, balancing their own health needs with those of loved ones.

At the Caregivers Celebration & Resource Fair, caregivers received certificates of recognition, a meaningful token of appreciation for their work. Speakers emphasized that caregivers’ efforts uplift those they care for and strengthen the broader community.

Ms. Romero added, “Each of us can play a role, even if it is simply checking in on a colleague or neighbor who is caring for a loved one, offering help with an errand, or reminding them they are not alone.”

