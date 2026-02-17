Healthfirst Brings Together Bronx Seniors for Valentine’s Celebration, Supporting Social Connection & Heart Health

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson (far right) greeting attendees at the Valentine’s Day Experience in Co-Op City on February 11—organized by the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau and Healthfirst, a not-for-profit health plan.

With winter’s frigid temperatures and lingering snow keeping many older adults indoors, nearly 500 Bronx seniors came together in Co-Op City on February 11 for something more than a Valentine’s celebration — they came for social connection that is vital to heart health.

Social isolation affects 1 in 5 older New Yorkers and significantly raises the risk of heart attack and stroke. During colder months, those risks can increase as older adults face mobility challenges and fewer opportunities to socialize.

The annual Valentine’s Day Experience organized by the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau and Healthfirst was created to counter that isolation.

The atmosphere was joyful and lively, as attendees danced to music played by the NYPD Jazz Ensemble, received personal care treatments and enjoyed lunch. Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, who attended the event, emphasized the importance of older adults prioritizing their health after spending much of their lives taking care of others.

“Our older adults are the heart of the Bronx. Events like this bring people together during a challenging winter season and create spaces for connection and access to resources,” said Borough President Gibson. “Thank you to Healthfirst and the NYPD for their continued collaboration and commitment to supporting our older adults.”

As colder weather keeps more seniors indoors, Healthfirst emphasized that social connection is an important part of protecting heart health.

“After weeks of an especially cold winter, moments of connection can make a real difference,” said Miguel Centeno, Vice President of Community Engagement at Healthfirst. “At Healthfirst, we know that health is about more than doctor visits—it’s about feeling supported and staying connected. Social connection plays a critical role in heart health and overall well-being, especially for older adults. That’s why events like the Older Adults Valentine’s Day Experience matter: they help prevent social isolation, strengthen community bonds, and support heart health for older New Yorkers.”

In addition to promoting social connection, Healthfirst representatives shared information about Medicare Advantage health plans designed for New Yorkers.

The event served as a reminder that protecting heart health can start with something as simple as showing up and staying connected to our neighbors.