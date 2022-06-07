Health Acquisition Corp. to lease space in Grand Concourse Poe Building for $3.3M

KZA Realty Group Inc. has recently secured the 7-year lease of a newly renovated office space in the Fordham section of the Bronx. The commercial space, which is located on the second floor of the Poe Building on Grand Concourse, will be an extension of Health Acquisition Corp’s Elara Caring Group; a leading provider of home-based care services.

In total, the space will be rented for the next seven years, with the option to renew for an additional 5-year period, at a rate of $34 per square foot, or in total $3.3 million, by Health Acquisition Corp.

Sitting in the heart of Fordham Road, the 14,039 square feet of space is located on the second floor of the 5-story Poe Building on Grand Concourse It includes new upgrades to the HVAC System, a new electric panel with electric direct meter-to-space, and updates for ADA-compliant bathrooms. The building itself features a modern aesthetic with easy access to the parking garage and security in the front lobby.

“We are very excited to bring additional medical care to the heart of the Bronx,” said Kathy Zamechansky of KZA Realty Group. “As many of our loved ones continue to age, it is essential that we provide them with accessible care – especially in their own homes. That’s why we are proud to be a part of this leasing agreement between Poe Affiliates and Health Acquisition Corp.”

Elara Caring, overseen by Health Acquisition Corp, is a leading provider of home-based care. They offer services across 16 different states in the Northeast, Midwest and Southwest, and have approximately 32,000 caregivers in more than 200 locations. Their patient-centric ideology offers a multitude of programs for at-home services that include Home Health, Palliative Care, Behavior Health, Personal Care Service and Hospice Care.

Originally built in 1929, the Poe Building has been a long-standing complex that was once home to small businesses in the area including gas stations, repair shops and retail stores. However, after a facelift in 1989, much of the space was converted for office use and is currently home to other medical-based corporations such as Bronx Lebanon Hospital, Montefiore Hospital and Rite Aid Pharmacy. Public bus lines for the BX1 and BX2 are conveniently located outside of the building, with the B, D, and No. 4 subway lines and BC12 bus line only a short distance away.