Photos: HairMadness Foundation hosts prostate cancer makeover event

The nonprofit HairMadness Foundation held a special makeover event for men dealing with prostate cancer on Friday, Sept. 19, at the Raymour and Flanigan at 2264 Bartow Ave. in the Co-op City section of the Bronx.

The event, held in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, featured several free barbering services for men dealing with the disease, including haircuts and beard trimmings.

Some of the other complementary services offered at this event included express manicures, facials and light shoulder massages.

There were free meals available to those who attended. A live DJ was on hand to help provide entertainment. Additionally, raffles were held for various prizes.

Founded in 2012 by Karen Warner-Vanderburg of Eternal Beauty of NY and Ciara Smith of Hairtastique Mobile Salon Systems, the HairMadness Foundation supports people suffering from various forms of cancer. They provide wigs and beauty services to these individuals, who suffer from hair loss as a result of cancer treatments, alopecia and premature balding.

Raymour and Flanigan Store Manager Aurelio Solis also presented a $400 check to HairMadness Foundation Co-owners Karen Warner-Vanderburg and Ciara Smith.