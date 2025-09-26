Co-op City

Photos: HairMadness Foundation hosts prostate cancer makeover event

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
Westchester Barber Shop Executive Director and Founder Charnay Phaire provided free haircuts a the event.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The nonprofit HairMadness Foundation held a special makeover event for men dealing with prostate cancer on Friday, Sept. 19, at the Raymour and Flanigan at 2264 Bartow Ave. in the Co-op City section of the Bronx.

Raymour and Flanigan Store Manager Aurelio Solis (left), Karen Warner-Vanderburg of Eternal Beauty of NY (sixth from left), Ciara Smith from Hairtastique Mobile Salon Systems (second from right), members of the NYC Church of Christ and others. Photo by Jewel Webber

The event, held in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, featured several free barbering services for men dealing with the disease, including haircuts and beard trimmings.

Ciara Smith helped provide massages for attendees. Photo by Jewel Webber

Some of the other complementary services offered at this event included express manicures, facials and light shoulder massages.

Janet Samuels from Eternal Beauty provided manicures. Photo by Jewel Webber

There were free meals available to those who attended. A live DJ was on hand to help provide entertainment. Additionally, raffles were held for various prizes.

There were raffles for various prizes. Photo by Jewel Webber
A live DJ entertained attendees. Photo by Jewel Webber
HairMadness Foundation Co-Founders Karen Warner-Vanderburg (left) of Eternal Beauty of NY and Ciara Smith (right) of Hairtastique Mobile Salon Systems.Photo by Jewel Webber

Founded in 2012 by Karen Warner-Vanderburg of Eternal Beauty of NY and Ciara Smith of Hairtastique Mobile Salon Systems, the HairMadness Foundation supports people suffering from various forms of cancer. They provide wigs and beauty services to these individuals, who suffer from hair loss as a result of cancer treatments, alopecia and premature balding.

Raymour and Flanigan Store Manager Aurelio Solis also presented a $400 check to HairMadness Foundation Co-owners Karen Warner-Vanderburg and Ciara Smith.

Raymour and Flanigan presented a $400 check to the HairMadness Foundation. Photo by Jewel Webber

