Gunman shoots two men during attempted robbery in the Bronx, NYPD seeks suspects

One of the two suspects sought by police for a botched robbery, turned shooting in the Bronx last month

An attempted robbery in the Bronx turned violent when two suspects opened fire, injuring two men last month.

Police say the incident unfolded at approximately 4 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2024, outside 1880 University Ave. A 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were approached by two unidentified individuals who attempted to rob them. During the confrontation, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm. When their attempt to steal property from the victims was unsuccessful, the suspects fired multiple shots, striking both men in the buttocks.

The suspects then fled the scene on a black moped, heading northbound on University Avenue. The victims were transported by EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries in stable condition.

Police have released descriptions of the suspects. The first individual is described as having a slim build and a medium complexion, last seen wearing all black. The second suspect has a medium build and medium complexion, and was wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

The NYPD has also released images of the suspects.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish speakers, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can be submitted anonymously online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on social media via X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.