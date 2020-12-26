Ground breaks for 170 affordable units in northeast Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A $53.8 million project that will feature 170 residences for low and moderate-income families, including 85 for the formerly homeless, broke ground on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Williamsbridge Gardens, which is being developed by B&B Urban and L+M Development Partners, will have two, eight-story buildings along East 211th and East 212th Streets. The buildings will offer 30 studio, 55 one‐bedroom, 57 two‐bedroom and 27 three‐bedroom apartments, along with a live‐in superintendent unit.

“Williamsbridge Gardens directly addresses NYC’s most urgent needs with 100 percent new affordable housing, including 50 percent of the units set aside for formerly homeless families, in two buildings at a location offering immediate subway access and an array of vital retail services,” said Alan Bell, principal developer at B&B Urban. “Along with our partners, we at B&B extend our deepest appreciation to the staff and leadership at the NYS HCR and the NYC HPD for extending themselves during this most difficult time to get us over the goal line.”

CUCS, one of the leading agencies serving homeless and formerly homeless New Yorkers, will provide on-site support. The organization specializes in programing that links housing, health and social services for low-income individuals and families across the city.

“CUCS is proud to be partnering with B&B Urban and L+M Development Partners on this critical affordable housing project,” said Joe DeGenova, CUCS CEO and president. “As the largest provider of social services in supportive housing settings in New York City, CUCS has helped individuals and families to rise from poverty, exit homelessness, and be healthy since 1983. We are thrilled to be able to provide the 85 homeless households who will call Williamsbridge Gardens home the individualized case management, medical and mental healthcare they need to leave homelessness behind for good.”

Williamsbridge Gardens is designed by MHG Architects and will include amenities such as 24/7 front desk security, a large landscaped interior courtyard, community room with kitchenette, computer lab and children’s library, exercise room, laundry room in each building and green components, including a rooftop photovoltaic solar installation and energy-efficient appliances.

It sits just a block away from the Gun Hill Road 2 and 5 subway lines and near both the Williamsbridge Metro-North Station and local and express and SBS bus service along White Plains Road and Gun Hill Road. It is also a short walk from nearby grocery stores, neighborhood retail, healthcare and other essential services.

Construction is anticipated to take two years.