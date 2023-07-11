Grandmaster Flash to honor 50 years of hip-hop at Crotona Park

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Grandmaster Flash, one of the founding fathers of hip-hop, is taking fans back to the early days of hip-hop with the “Birth of a Culture: The Four Elements Block Party“on Friday, Aug. 4 at Crotona Park in the Bronx. This one-of-a-kind event pays homage to the roots of hip-hop and celebrates the genre’s global impact since its creation 50 years ago at the very site where many of Grandmaster Flash’s legendary block parties took place in the [[[[‘70s.

This momentous occasion will unite hip-hop heads, music enthusiasts and culture aficionados from all walks of life. Attendees can expect to experience an evening rich with hip-hop history, witnessing pioneer DJs, breakdancers, graffiti artists and MCs responsible for pushing the boundaries of their respective hip-hop element and laying the groundwork for the genre’s explosive growth such as Jazzy Jay, DJ Charlie Chase, Pete Rock, GrandWizzard Theodore, Tony Touch and Stretch Armstrong. Additional performers include Funk Flex, DJ Mell Starr, Scram Jones, DJ NABs, Chuck Chillout and more to be announced.

“Crotona Park is one of the parks where it all started for me when hip-hop was an infant. Now, it’s all grown up and I’m going back home,” Grandmaster Flash said. “This is my way of saying ‘thank you’ to my fans and community for supporting me 50 years later. We’re doing things we did back in the 70s, authentically showing how hip-hop started.”

A testament to the inclusive spirit of hip-hop and supportive Bronx communities that birthed the culture, this event is open to the public and completely free of charge.

“The parks were our stages back then, and it is really important to me that every fan has the chance to be part of this historic celebration. Thanks to Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage for making admission to the event absolutely FREE,” said Grandmaster Flash. “It’s going to be an unforgettable night. All hip-hop fans, music lovers, and people curious about the genre are invited to come out and experience history.”

The Birth of a Culture: The Four Elements Block Party is a cultural milestone representing the culmination of half a century of artistic innovation and is sure to leave an indelible mark on the history of hip-hop. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, August Aug. 4, at Crotona Park in the Bronx. A live stream of the event will be available on Grandmaster Flash’s YouTube and Twitch channel.

