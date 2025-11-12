Photos: Girl Vow holds annual candlelight vigil for missing and murdered women and girls

Girl Vow hosted a candlelight vigil in honor of murdered and missing women and girls near the fountain at City Hall Park.

The Bronx-based nonprofit Girl Vow held its annual candlelight vigil honoring missing and murdered women and girls on Friday, Oct. 24, at City Hall Park.

This vigil was meant to be a way for people to stand in solidarity for missing and murdered women and girls of color, as well as a way to push for the creation of action plans to fight for women and girls.

Candles were lit and victims’ names were read aloud before a moment of silence was held to honor these women and girls.

Mannequins were set up at the vigil as a way of symbolizing the murdered and missing women and girls of color. Each mannequin had symbols and/or messages on it.

One such message, “I killed them because I knew no one would look 4 them,” was a quote from serial killer Samuel Little, who was convicted of killing eight women and connected to dozens of other potential murder victims.

The vigil also featured a violin performance by Yuko Murase. Additionally, Assemblymember Amanda Septimo was at the vigil to show her support.

Some of those on hand talked about the abuse they faced in the past. Others, including Alva Bennett, the sister of murder victim Dawn Higgins, discussed their loved ones who were murdered.

Others who spoke at the candlelight vigil included several Girl Vow Youth Participants, Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence Commissioner Saloni Sethi, Sisters in Purple Executive Director Angela Rosado, impacted survivor Taisha Pomales, Sharida Smothers, the sister of Krystal Anderson, a missing woman, CWA Local 1180 members, Girl Vow Program Assistant Elizabeth Silverio, Bronx Bronx H.Y.P.E. Director Amanda Perez, Destination Tomorrow Program Director Star Woods-Gray and more.