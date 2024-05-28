BP Gibson boots six members from Bronx CB11 following chair and vice chair removal proceedings

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson removed six members from Bronx Community Board 11 last week in a heated conclusion to the dysfunction tarnishing the body for months.

Gibson removed former CB11 Vice Chair Al D’Angelo — who the board stripped of his leadership role last month — from the board on May 20. Gibson also didn’t reappoint five others the same day: board members Chun Chun, Christine Culpepper De Ruiz, Malcom Gray, Serena Muñiz and Keith Ramsey.

The Bronx Times has reached out to Gibson’s office for comment and is awaiting response. CB11 District Manager Jeremy Warneke declined to comment on the removals Tuesday.

CB 11 serves the neighborhoods of Allerton, Indian Village, Morris Park, Pelham Gardens, Pelham Parkway and Van Nest.

The mass riddance comes on the heels of heightened tensions between board members themselves and the borough president’s office, which have been brewing for nearly two years now. CB11 made headlines in 2022 and 2023 for its chaotic meetings over the Just Home proposal to house formerly incarcerated people at Jacobi Hospital, so-called conflicts of interest during campaign season — wherein former board Chair Bernadette Ferrara ran for City Council while at her CB11 post despite Gibson’s discontent — and ethics committee complaints, to name a few.

But the most recent shakeups occurred this spring, when CB11 board members voted to strip both Ferrara’s and D’Angelo’s leadership titles during the body’s full meeting on April 25.

The effort to take away Ferrara’s chair title primarily came from Gibson and other board members who claimed she neglected her duties while campaigning for the CD-13 council seat against Marjorie Velázquez in the June 2023 local primary, which she went on to lose. After losing the chair last month, she resigned from the board altogether — claiming Gibson brought her own personal politics for Velázquez to the board during the June 2023 primary and that some members of CB11 had “an agenda” against her and D’Angelo.

“The past year’s board disruptions and constant bylaws amendment changes to suit the board members’ demands was done with Machiavellian tactics that allowed the escalation to these horrendous removal proceedings with unsubstantiated allegations to shame two longtime community leaders that have given decades to BxCB11 communities,” Ferrara told the Bronx Times after she resigned.

D’Angelo — the former vice chair who also lost his leadership title last month — faced intense scrutiny for separate reasons.

An article published by The City last fall highlighted the column D’Angelo penned in the Bronx Times in April 2023, where he questioned why “Black Americans are the least educated, least healthy and among the most incarcerated ethnic group in the country” and stated that it was time to start addressing the “elephant in the room.” According to CB11 records obtained by the Bronx Times, D’Angelo faced leadership removal for his column, as well as other reasons — including “offending the laws” of the body and absenteeism.

In 2019, the board, under D’Angelo’s leadership, was on the receiving end of two Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) complaints filed by Warneke that alleged gender stereotyping discrimination. While D’Angelo was the chair at the time, Warneke accused former Vice Chair Anthony Vitaliano and former Sergeant at Arms Frano Zagreda for creating a hostile work environment.

At the April 25 meeting where the board stripped him of his vice chair position, D’Angelo said the vote to demote him was a “travesty” and that he believed it was “a done deal from the get-go.”

The Bronx Times has sent D’Angelo an interview request for this story and is awaiting response.

Gibson’s office hadn’t responded to questions about her decision to ax the other five members from the board before this story was published. But, in a statement after the April 25 meeting when Ferrara and D’Angelo lost their leadership titles, she said “some members moved forward with the removal process solely to embarrass” the pair.

“Reappointments are currently before me for consideration, as are applications from new applicants,” Gibson said in a statement on April 29. “We will soon have a new Community Board 11, refreshed in membership and refocused on serving the beautiful communities that they represent.”

