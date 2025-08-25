BP Gibson holds orientation and swearing-in ceremony for new Bronx community board members

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson welcomed the new members of community boards across the Bronx with her annual community board member orientation and swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Lehman College.

More than 70 newly appointed members of one of the 12 community boards across the borough were on hand for this event. The orientation and swearing-in ceremony is intended to underscore the vital roles of local leadership and civic engagement in the Bronx.

The orientation helped provide these new members with the tips and resources they will need in their new roles. They took part in workshops on parliamentary procedure, land use and planning, civic engagement and conflict of interest guidelines. The Community Board Code of Conduct was also reinforced to them. Implemented in 2023, the Code of Conduct places an emphasis on professionalism, respect and accountability.

More than 500 people applied to the Bronx Borough President’s Office for a community board membership in 2025. Such a large number of applicants reflects the deep commitment that many Bronx residents have to serve and advocate for their communities.

Of the over 70 new community board members, approximately 75% of them are between 16 and 49 years of age. These younger members can help bring fresh perspectives and renewed energy to their respective boards.

The appointees also reflect the diversity of the borough. Among the new members are parents, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, immigrants, veterans, union members and non-native English speakers.

“With over 500 Bronxites applying this year, it is clear that our residents want to play a critical role in shaping the future of our borough,” Gibson said. “This class of community board appointees truly reflects the beautiful diversity and spirit of the Bronx—parents, youth, immigrants, union members, veterans and neighbors who are committed to enacting change in their neighborhoods. Congratulations to all the new members! We wish them the very best and look forward to their advocacy.”

A moment of silence was held during the ceremony in honor of Pastor Marcel Langhorn Jr., who died on Aug. 12, shortly after being appointed to Community Board 4. He had spent more than 25 years as a peace officer at CUNY and was a member of the Latin American Chaplains Association, as well as the Senior Pastor of Dunamis Deliverance Discipleship Ministries. He was a devoted husband and father of nine children. Attendees of the ceremony honored his service and legacy on what was also his birthday.

BronxNet was present at the ceremony to record it for residents of the borough to see.