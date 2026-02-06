Photos: BP Gibson hosts World Hijab Day fashion show

Attendees of the World Hijab Day celebration at Bronx Borough Hall watch the fashion show.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson hosted a fashion show in honor of World Hijab Day on Thursday, Feb. 5, at Bronx Borough Hall.

Held in partnership with Bronx Fashion Week and Style Esteem Wardrobe, this event celebrated identity, inclusion and community while standing in solidarity with women who wear hijabs.

Several Bronx community members gathered for this World Hijab Day celebration, where they engaged in conversation and heard lived experiences, in addition to enjoying the fashion show highlighting culture, expression and empowerment.

There was also an interactive “Experience the Hijab” segment, where attendees had the opportunity to wear a hijab and learn firsthand about its cultural significance.

Gibson addressed those in attendance about the importance of World Hijab Day and Black History Month.

“Celebrating World Hijab Day reminds us that cultural inclusion begins with understanding,” Gibson said.

“Today, Borough Hall became a safe space where women shared their stories, culture and lived experiences, and where our community came together in respect and solidarity. In the Bronx, we embrace, celebrate and protect diversity. This spirit of unity and togetherness is what continues to move our borough forward.”

The event also featured a panel discussion that explored the personal, cultural and religious perspectives of the hijab. The panel had a Q&A session on myths, misconceptions and facts related to the hijab.

Style Esteem Wardrobe NYC Founder and designer and women’s health advocate Sonya Keshwani led the fashion showcase, alongside Bronx Fashion Week. Keshwani’s work centers on identity, dignity and empowerment for women through fashion. She draws on her own experience as a breast cancer survivor to create designs that reflect the intersections of personal style, resilience and cultural pride.

Other partners who helped put the World Hijab Day fashion show together included EmblemHealth, ICNA Relief, Brittany Beauty Academy and American Beauty School.

Celebrated on Feb. 1, World Hijab Day is dedicated to fostering religious tolerance and understanding. To help achieve this, women of all backgrounds are invited to learn about and experience the hijab.