Community Celebration

Photos: Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosts annual Chanukah celebration and menorah lighting

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
chanukah
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson (second from right) was joined by many community members and leaders at her annual Chanukah celebration.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson hosted a community Chanukah celebration that culminated in the lighting of the menorah on Thursday, Dec. 18, at Bronx Borough Hall, located at 851 Grand Concourse.

Photo by Jewel Webber

Held in partnership with the Chabad of the South Bronx and the Chabad of Riverdale, the event featured songs and refreshments as attendees celebrated the holy holiday.

Some of the other notable attendees included New York State Executive Chamber Bronx Regional Director Fidel Malena (second from left), New York State Assemblymember Amanda Septimo (third from left) and Chabad of Riverdale Rabbi Levi Shemtov (second from right). Photo by Jewel Webber

Assemblymember Amanda Septimo was also on hand to take part in the celebration. She and Gibson each spoke on the importance of togetherness within the Jewish community and the Bronx community as a whole, as well as this time of year being a time of celebration.

The menorah lighting was done by Chabad of Riverdale Co-director Rabbi Levi Shemtov.

Rabbi Levi Shemtov lights the menorah. Photo by Jewel Webber
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson (second from right) and other community members look on as the menorah is lit. Photo by Jewel Webber

About the Author

More in Community Celebration

More from Around NYC