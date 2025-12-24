Photos: Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosts annual Chanukah celebration and menorah lighting
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson (second from right) was joined by many community members and leaders at her annual Chanukah celebration.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson hosted a community Chanukah celebration that culminated in the lighting of the menorah on Thursday, Dec. 18, at Bronx Borough Hall, located at 851 Grand Concourse.
Assemblymember Amanda Septimo was also on hand to take part in the celebration. She and Gibson each spoke on the importance of togetherness within the Jewish community and the Bronx community as a whole, as well as this time of year being a time of celebration.