Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson sworn in following 2025 election victory

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson was once again sworn into office on Monday, Dec. 15, following her re-election to the position last November.

Gibson was surrounded by her supporters, as well as elected officials and community leaders, as she took the oath of office to resume her duties as the 14th Bronx Borough President.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in this position and to make history as the 14th Bronx Borough President. I am humbled and deeply grateful to stand before you today as I am sworn in for a second term, continuing to serve the more than 1.4 million residents of the Bronx,” Gibson said.

“Together, we have accomplished so much and successfully executed our blueprint to move our borough forward. As we look ahead to the next four years, I remain committed to building on that progress. I want to thank my friends, family, colleagues, team and community members for your unwavering support, and I look forward to all that we will accomplish together over the next four years.”

Prior to originally taking office in 2022, Gibson had served as a member of the New York City Council for eight years, as well as four years in the State Assembly.

Gibson’s agenda during her first term as Bronx Borough President focused on expanding access to jobs and careers through employment fairs, combatting the digital divide with record investments in technology, advocating for affordable housing and homeownership opportunities, securing more than $50 million in capital investments for Bronx schools, increasing support for survivors of domestic violence, boosting economic development and tourism through the support of cultural institutions and securing a $20 million New York State Downtown Revitalization Grant, redeveloping the Kingsbridge Armory, funding a Bronx birthing center, addressing the opioid epidemic and more.

An inauguration date for Gibson will be announced shortly after the start of the new year.