Borough President Vanessa Gibson takes part in community interfaith celebration in recognition of MLK Day

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson (seventh from left) with local faith leaders, elected officials and residents at the community interfaith celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined local faith leaders, elected officials and Bronx residents for a community interfaith celebration of the civil rights icon on Monday, Jan. 19, at the Fellowship Covenant Church, located at 720 Castle Hill Ave. in the Castle Hill neighborhood of the southeast Bronx.

Gibson, the faith leaders, community partners and community members on hand came together for a morning of prayer, music and tributes honoring the legacy and impact of Dr. King.

“Dr. King leaves a lasting legacy of advocacy, dignity and unity, reminding us that we all have a role to play in building a stronger community rooted in integrity and compassion for one another,” Gibson said.

“As we commemorate his life and leadership, as a borough we must recommit ourselves to the values he championed: nonviolence, service and the pursuit of justice for all.”

The theme of this interfaith celebration was “Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way.” It was sponsored by the Castle Hill Resource Center.

In addition to Gibson, some of the other speakers at the community interfaith celebration included Fellowship Covenant Church Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Kanyere Eaton, Castle Hill Resource Center Executive Director and Evangelist Apolonia Villanueva, Bishop Michael Carrion of the Promised Land Covenant Church and other faith leaders and community members representing neighborhoods across the Bronx.

“In a society long torn and tortured by violence, the late, great man of God, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., showed us the power of peaceful protest and non-violent activism,” Rev. Dr. Eaton said.

“With his words and through his leadership, he reminded us of the words of our Lord Jesus Christ: ‘Those who live by the sword will die by the sword.’ Dr. King’s life of committed service transformed the trajectory of our nation’s conduct and consciousness. It is an honor for Fellowship Covenant Church to host this celebration of his life, legacy and love in the beloved community of the Bronx.”

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. taught us that faith without works is incomplete, calling each of us to serve our neighbors with justice, compassion and love,” Villanueva said.

“Guided by this responsibility to one another, the Castle Hill Resource Center is committed to supporting, advocating for and providing essential resources to our neighbors as we address the diverse needs of the Castle Hill community. Through collaboration, service and a shared commitment to dignity and equity, we strive to strengthen families, uplift individuals and build a more just and compassionate community carrying forward Dr. King’s legacy through meaningful action.”