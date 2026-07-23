Photos | Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosts Disability Pride Month celebration

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson partnered with Disability Unite and the Bronx Disability Advisory Council to host her fourth annual Disability Pride Month celebration on Thursday, July 9, at Bronx Borough Hall.

Local elected officials, advocates, service providers, city agencies and community members came together at this event to celebrate Disability Pride Month and the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Bronx residents in attendance benefited by being able to get connected with critical resources that promoted accessibility, independence and inclusion.

There were several speakers at the Disability Pride Month celebration, including Gibson, Council Member Justin Sanchez, Disability Unite Founder and Director Matt Axel and representatives from local community organizations dedicated to advancing equity for people with disabilities in New York City.

“Disability Pride Month is a celebration of resilience, advocacy and the fundamental belief that every person deserves the opportunity to fully participate in their community,” Gibson said.

“Today, we brought together government agencies, community organizations, advocates and residents to celebrate the achievements of people with disabilities while reaffirming our shared responsibility to build a more accessible and inclusive Bronx. Whether it is expanding access to housing, education, employment, healthcare or transportation, we remain committed to breaking down barriers and ensuring every Bronxite has the opportunity to thrive. Thank you to our Disability Advisory Council, Disability Unite, our community partners and everyone who joined us today for helping move this important work forward.”

In addition to the speeches, the event also featured a performance by the Wheels in Motion dance team, presentations from city agencies and community partners and a resource fair with more than 30 organizations providing information on employment opportunities, healthcare services, housing assistance, transportation accessibility, educational resources, independent living services, voting access and advocacy programs for Bronx residents with disabilities.

Some of the organizations that took part in the resource fair were Bronx Independent Living Services, ACCES-VR, MetroPlusHealth, CitizensNYC, Parent to Parent of NYS, Children’s Aid, the National Federation of the Blind, MTA Accessibility, NYC Public Schools‘ Division of Inclusive and Accessible Learning, the Bronx Developmental Disabilities Council, Montefiore Einstein, Heart to Heart Home Care, Intention Health Care, the Board of Elections in the City of New York, Centerlight Healthcare and Zbest.

New York City has held Disability Pride Month celebrations every July since 2015, when then-Mayor Bill de Blasio officially recognized the month to commemorate the anniversary of the passage of ADA. These annual observations serve as an opportunity to honor the accomplishments of those with disabilities, raise awareness and promote policies and partnerships that foster accessibility, equity and inclusion across each borough of the city.