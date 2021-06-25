Gibson, community organizations host Pride event

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In honor of Pride Month, Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson recently recognized five LGBTQIA+ leaders in the Bronx that have fought for equity and inclusion in government, entertainment and business.



On June 16, the lawmaker was joined by Essen Health Care, Black Trans Nation, Amida Care, Destination Tomorrow and other community organizations for the event at SUYO Gastrofusion.

Two years ago, Gibson hosted this Pride event in July at the Bronx Museum of the Arts, then COVID-19 halted all Pride month celebrations in 2020. Gibson and guest speakers, District Attorney Darcel Clark and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams spoke about the wage disparities for the LGBTQIA+ community and the need to ensure the LGBTQ+ community receives equitable support and resources to recover from the pandemic.

Award Honorees: Elisa Crespo, new executive director of New Pride Agenda; Antonino Vilchis Garcia, owner of Mexicocina; Fohat Aird-Bombo; CEO of MyFade.com, a startup platform for barbers and Egyptt LaBeija, drag performer and entertainer.