Gem Pawnbrokers cuts the ribbon at new South Bronx location

On May 15, Gem Pawnbrokers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new 420 East 149th St. location in the South Bronx.
Manager Ramon Garcia spoke on the importance of having a store like this in the community. Garcia, who grew up in the area, met with local community members who stopped him for a hug.

Those who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony received Gem Pawnbrokers mugs filled with treats, tumblers and more.

GEM Pawnbrokers is New York’s largest pawn shop and was established in 1947 by the late Martin Kaminsky.

