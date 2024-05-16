Gem Pawnbrokers cuts the ribbon at new South Bronx location

A group photo after the ribbon-cutting outside Gem Pawnbrokers at East 149th St. with Gem Pawnbrokers staff including Craig Golub (vice president of operations at Gem Pawnbrokers), Rachel Wilen (president at Gem Pawnbrokers), Store Manager Ramon Garcia and others.

On May 15, Gem Pawnbrokers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new 420 East 149th St. location in the South Bronx.

Manager Ramon Garcia spoke on the importance of having a store like this in the community. Garcia, who grew up in the area, met with local community members who stopped him for a hug.

Those who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony received Gem Pawnbrokers mugs filled with treats, tumblers and more.

GEM Pawnbrokers is New York’s largest pawn shop and was established in 1947 by the late Martin Kaminsky.