FreshDirect hosts employee appreciation BBQ at company headquarters

As part of FreshDirect’s sponsorship of the Tribeca Festival, the Bronx based company held events all week, including an employee appreciation barbecue and movie screenings on June 16.

The event featured food and screenings of “Fast & Furious” and “Love & Basketball.”

The Bronx-based online grocer will serve as an official sponsor of the festival’s “Tribeca At Home,” an online platform to offer audiences, unable to attend the live, in-person events, a flexible option to join in the fun from the comfort of their couch. During the Tribeca Festival, the FreshDirect website will feature film-themed snack shopping lists and links to event tickets and additional information for customers and the community to enjoy.