FreshDirect hosts employee appreciation BBQ at company headquarters

Tribeca Festival goers at Soundview Park in the Bronx received FreshDirect goodie bags filled with premium snacks and branded towels to enjoy during the two-day borough to borough screenings this past weekend hosted by FreshDirect as part of the online grocer’s sponsorship of the Tribeca Festival.
Courtesy of Monica Schipper for Getty Images

As part of FreshDirect’s sponsorship of the Tribeca Festival, the Bronx based company held events all week, including an employee appreciation barbecue and movie screenings on June 16.

FreshDirect Interim Chief Executive Officer Farhan Siddiqi joins Jane Rosenthal, co-founder, chief executive officer and chairwoman of Tribeca Enterprises, at a special screening of “Big Night” at The Standard Hotel in NYC on June 15, as part of their sponsorship of the 2021 Tribeca Festival. Photo courtesy Monica Schipper for Getty Images

The event featured  food and screenings of “Fast & Furious” and “Love & Basketball.”

FreshDirect Interim Chief Executive Officer Farhan Siddiqi joins the Tribeca Festival borough-to-borough screening festivities at Soundview Park in the Bronx on June 12. Photo courtesy Ilya Savenok for Getty Images

The Bronx-based online grocer will serve as an official sponsor of the festival’s “Tribeca At Home,” an online platform to offer audiences, unable to attend the live, in-person events, a flexible option to join in the fun from the comfort of their couch. During the Tribeca Festival, the FreshDirect website will feature film-themed snack shopping lists and links to event tickets and additional information for customers and the community to enjoy.

