Franz Sigel Park in Melrose to close for one-year reconstruction of ball fields

Starting this week, sounds of batters running the bases and umpires yelling “play ball” will temporarily cease at the Franz Sigel Park fields.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation announced the start of construction on the baseball and softball fields at the park — which is located in the Melrose section of the South Bronx — will take place on Wednesday.

“We’re pleased to begin upgrades to Franz Sigel Park that will revamp the park’s baseball and softball fields,” said NYC Parks spokesperson Gregg McQueen. “We’re proud that our Parks capital projects continue to enhance essential recreational spaces in the Bronx.”

According to Katherine Borrome, the Bronx director of capital projects at the Bronx Borough Commissioner’s Office, “the basketball court at Franz Sigel Park will also be closed due to reconstruction as of July 26.”

Renovations include upgrades to both turf fields — one of them a softball diamond with a full dirt infield and the other a baseball field with infield grass. The project will also revamp the lighting at the complex and construct the field’s first scoreboard.

According to NYC Parks, the design process for the project started all the way back in October 2018. Since then, the department has undergone procurement — a process that involves legal review, bids for contractors and awarding contracts. This procurement process has progressed faster than the initial projected timeline, which, according to project details, was originally set for May 2021 through October of this year.

For South Bronxites looking for another park, there are a few alternative options. Just west of Franz Sigel Park, right outside Yankee Stadium, Macombs Dam Park offers sandlot fields for softball and baseball players. Bronxites can also head east to St. Mary’s Park in Mott Haven.

McQueen said the improvements are much-needed for the Franz Sigel Park fields.

“New sports lighting will ensure the fields can be used for expanded hours, while a new scoreboard will enhance the games played there,” he said.

The reconstruction project is slated to last a full year.

