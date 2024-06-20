Firefighters injured while battling four-alarm fire in Melrose

Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in a row of commercial buildings on Third Avenue in Melrose on Thursday, June 20.

In the mist of a heat wave, firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in a row of commercial buildings on Third Avenue in Melrose on Thursday morning. The fire left three firefighters with minor injuries, according to FDNY sources.

According to the FDNY, respond units arrived at 3033 Third Ave. to heavy fire and smoke throughout a Dunkin’ Donuts storefront and a convenience store just after 5 a.m. on June 20.

A deputy chief on the scene made the decision to remove FDNY personnel from the building and the fire was fought from an exterior stance as the roof connected to the structures began to collapse.

Approximately 168 firefighters from 39 units used three tower ladders, four hose lines and three hose rams to knock down the main body of fire, according to FDNY sources.

As of 8:45 a.m. the fire was declared under control.

FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause and origin of the fire.