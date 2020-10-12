Former Andy King staffer and yo-yo champ running for vacant NYC Council spot

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The budget director for recently expelled NYC Councilman Andy King announced his own running for that newly vacant District 12 seat in the northeast Bronx this weekend, the first candidate to publically do so.

Brian Melford, a 29-year-old Williamsbridge native who has been part of King’s office for over half a decade, said that the council needs a representative “with experience, a track record of service, and the leadership we need to tackle the next City Budget post COVID-19” in an Instagram post promoting his campaign for December’s special election.

Melford and King held a press conference over the weekend where he first declared his running and also received King’s endorsement.

Apolitically, there is something which makes Melford a candidate unique to any potential rivals.

He’s a champion yo-yoer.

Melford detailed his skills with a string to the Bronx Times at the end of 2018, telling that he’s invented his own tricks, competed at some of yo-yoing’s highest levels, and has always kept the craft separate from his government duties.

King’s expulsion came following the City Council’s Standards and Ethics Committee recommendation of removal following a years-long investigation into series of alleged violations regarding harassment, retaliation, and other instances of disorderly conduct and conflicts of interest.

On Sept. 29, Speaker Corey Johnson expressed his support of the decision in a statement, saying “Council Member King should be expelled from office. This is not a decision to be made lightly, but Council Member King has given us no alternative.”

The special election to replace King in the City Council is scheduled for Dec. 22.