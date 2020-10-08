Special election for Andy King’s NYC Council seat will happen in December: Mayor

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York City Council’s 12th District seat held by recently expelled Co-op City and Baychester area’s Andy King, will soon be up for grabs in a special election on Tuesday, Dec. 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday.

“This date, within the window allowed by the City Charter, will facilitate maximum voter participation,” the mayor said, adding, “I encourage all eligible Bronx residents to vote early, in person, or by absentee ballot in the upcoming special election and get the representation they deserve.”

King’s expulsion came following the City Council’s Standards and Ethics Committee recommendation of removal following a years-long investigation into series of alleged violations regarding harassment, retaliation, and other instances of disorderly conduct and conflicts of interest.

On Sept. 29, Speaker Corey Johnson expressed his support of the decision in a statement, saying “Council Member King should be expelled from office. This is not a decision to be made lightly, but Council Member King has given us no alternative.”

At this time, no candidates have formally announced a campaign for the 12th District.