Fordham Road BID’s new security program hopes to drive down crime in the Bronx’s busiest shopping district

Fordham Road is the Bronx’s busiest shopping district, home to more than 300 stores and vendors, and often overflowing with foot traffic and various food stands and side hustles. But staying on the Fordham Road has become a risky investment for some business owners of longtime establishments and big box retailers who have cited a rise in retail theft and public safety incidents over the past year.

“Every minute someone is trying to take something. Somebody gets arrested and a couple hours later, they’re back on the street,” said Frank Bagatta, owner of North End Wine & Liquors on Webster Avenue, who said he gets hit about 3-4 times a week with thefts.

“We fear for our lives everyday. We go to work and don’t know if we’re going to come back home,” Bagatta added.

In 2021, Fordham Road’s Business Improvement District (BID) solicited vendors, merchants and stakeholders of the heavily-trafficked commercial corridor on their biggest needs.

Not surprisingly, public safety was the top priority.

Fordham Road is home to big brand name stores like Best Buy, a newly opened Target and TJ Maxx. However, a few representatives from those retailers suggested to the Bronx Times last year that without increased security in the area, continued operations on Fordham Road could lead to huge losses in merchandise and profits.

In response, the Fordham Road BID has installed five patrol ambassadors — each licensed New York state security guards — to patrol and engage the neighborhood during peak shopping times Wednesdays through Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The program, which officially began on Jan. 12, assigns a patrol ambassador to a neighborhood district along Fordham Road from Jerome to Washington avenues, and their functions are more supplementary to NYPD patrolling, acting as a liaison or a buffer between business owners, vendors, shoppers and the police.

“We want to be a friendly face. A face that people can talk to, ask directions for, and ultimately feel a comfort and safety,” said patrol ambassador Rahiem Clark. “But we also have pride in this area. I’m sure we all have some great memories of shopping on Fordham Road, so if I can do my part to make that experience better for all involved, I’m here to do it.”