Fordham Prep raises $40K for St. Barnabas Hospital

One Bronx high school has made sure the efforts of doctors, nurses and medical professionals risking their lives battling COVID-19 have not gone unnoticed.

Recently, Fordham Prep High School, 441 E. Fordham Rd., donated safety goggles, lab coats and examination gloves from the school’s science laboratories to St. Barnabas Hospital. But, their generosity didn’t stop there.

On March 27, the school launched Lunch for Life, where all of the funds raised would be given to local eatery Mike’s Deli, 2344 Arthur Ave., which will bring lunch to the hospital twice a day. So far the staff, alumni, parents and students have raised $40,000 to feed emergency room workers.

“All of us in the Fordham Prep community are deeply concerned about friends, members of our community and our neighbors in the Bronx impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Fordham Prep President Rev. Christopher Devron, S.J. “Few have been hit harder than doctors and nurses who work in hospital emergency rooms. All of us in the Fordham Prep community are deeply concerned about on the front lines of this crisis, often working double shifts at great risk to their own health.”

Devron told the Bronx Times the school is less than a mile away from the hospital, so they have had a good relationship for many years. Giving back to them was a no-brainer, he said.

Devron recalled when he first broached the idea of donating supplies the staff was fully on board. But they wanted to do more. Again, another longstanding relationship came into play. Mike’s Deli, which is a staple in the community and the son of the owner David Greco is a 2015 alumni, joined them in supporting the hospital.

“The Mike’s Deli team is extremely grateful to have the opportunity to assist Father Devron and the Fordham Prep family though the Lunch for Life program,” Greco said. “During these unprecedented times, we strive to serve the finest, high quality food needed for the brave doctors, nurse and everyone else on the front line at St. Barnabas Hospital. We are proud to be part of this effort to support our community.”

Devron noted that Dr. Ernest Patti, senior physician of emergency medicine at St. Barnabas is the father of a Prep senior. Really it was family helping family, he said.

“These delicious meals are absolutely a much-needed respite from this devastating pandemic,” Dr. Patti said. “They allow us to rest and nourish not only our bodies, but also our spirit, reminding us of the unified strength and resolve of the human experience. They also demonstrate the love, support, and generosity that Fordham Prep has shown to the St. Barnabas Hospital family, where we have cared for Prep students and faculty over the years.”

A donation provides:

$20 will sponsor one lunch

$100 will sponsor five lunches

$200 will sponsor ten lunches

$400 will sponsor twenty lunches

$800 will sponsor lunches for the ER for one day

$4,000 will sponsor lunch for the ER for a week

The hashtag for the initiative is #LunchforLife. To contribute, click on Lunch for Life.