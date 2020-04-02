LA singer-songwriter-producer writes song about Bronx hospital fighting the coronavirus

Song writer, singer and producer Joey Barba, known as Barbasauce, who sang "St. Barnabas for all of us."

This may be the first time in St. Barnabas Hospital’s 154-year-old history that someone ever wrote a song about it.

On Monday, a song “St. Barnabas for all of us” was released about the doctors and nurses at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Bleu McAuley is a professional singer-songwriter-producer in LA who became a guitar and songwriting teacher of Dr. Jeffrey Lazar, the vice chair and director of emergency medicine at St. Barnabas Hospital, when the two both lived years ago in Boston.

They remained friends, and when McAuley spoke to Lazar recently, the doctor casually floated the idea of his writing a song.

“I was just expecting him to maybe improvise a few lines in front of his camera,” Lazar said. “I had no idea he’d help produce a radio-quality song!”

After chatting with Lazar, McAuley reached out to his friends in the industry, Joey Barba, known as Barbasauce, Jessie McGinty and Lee Miles.

Barba, 38, explained while only McCauley had the connection to the hospital, they all felt it was important to provide a little entertainment and make people feel good during these tough times.

“We were kind looking for a unique way to boost morale at the hospital,” Barba said. “He (Lazar) knew it was going to be a long difficult road. To be honest the goal was just to create a song directly specific to the people on the frontlines.”

The four guys recorded the track in a day.

“As musicians, what we do kind of pales in comparison to what these healthcare workers are doing right now.”

Here is the song.

(With lyrics below)

St. Barnabas

you’re doing this for all of us

check yourself in the mirror

you’re lookin’ back at a hero

you’re a saint

all of y’all are winners

like shining stars glimmer

stronger than a statue

yea none of y’all are quitters

I’m like yo man

take a look inside the mirror

I’m like yo man

you’re not a taker you’re a giver

you do it for the patients

you do it for the nation

you choppin’ up that virus with machetes just like Jason now ya might be scared or you’re feeling kinda nervous but ya preserve cause you’re called to higher purpose

there’s no zeros here

yea we don’t mean to boast

but we’re the heroes here

under Hippocratic Oath

St. Barnabas

you’re doing this for all of us

check yourself in the mirror

you’re lookin’ back at a hero

you’re a saint

St. Barnabas

you’re doing this for all of us

‘cause you’re good to the marrow

you’re a gotamn hero

you’re a saint

this is hard work its not glamorous

we out here for you so please stay at home for us standing up together I AM SPARTACUS!

that’s how we do at St. Barbabas

now go get your gloves on

put your hood and mask on

shake shake it so wrong

make it bounce like ping pong

this that make you move song

this that tootsie roll one

make you feel so good

make you feel so good

St. Barnabas

you’re doing this for all of us

check yourself in the mirror

you’re lookin’ back at a hero

you’re a saint

St. Barnabas

you’re doing this for all of us

‘cause you’re good to the marrow

you’re a gotamn hero

you’re a saint

raise a glass yea this is a toast

to all my heroes here under Hippocratic Oath

St. Barnabas

you’re doing this for all of us

check yourself in the mirror

you’re lookin’ back at a hero

you’re a saint

St. Barnabas

you’re doing this for all of us

‘cause you’re good to the marrow

you’re a gotamn hero

you’re a saint saint saint saint saint saint saint saint saint!