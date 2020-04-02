LA singer-songwriter-producer writes song about Bronx hospital fighting the coronavirus

This may be the first time in St. Barnabas Hospital’s 154-year-old history that someone ever wrote a song about it.
On Monday, a song “St. Barnabas for all of us” was released about the doctors and nurses at St. Barnabas Hospital.
Bleu McAuley is a professional singer-songwriter-producer in LA who became a guitar and songwriting teacher of Dr. Jeffrey Lazar, the vice chair and director of emergency medicine at St. Barnabas Hospital, when the two both lived years ago in Boston.
They remained friends, and when McAuley spoke to Lazar recently, the doctor casually floated the idea of his writing a song.
“I was just expecting him to maybe improvise a few lines in front of his camera,” Lazar said. “I had no idea he’d help produce a radio-quality song!”
After chatting with Lazar, McAuley reached out to his friends in the industry, Joey Barba, known as Barbasauce, Jessie McGinty and Lee Miles.
Barba, 38, explained while only McCauley had the connection to the hospital, they all felt it was important to provide a little entertainment and make people feel good during these tough times.
“We were kind looking for a unique way to boost morale at the hospital,” Barba said. “He (Lazar) knew it was going to be a long difficult road. To be honest the goal was just to create a song directly specific to the people on the frontlines.”
The four guys recorded the track in a day.
“As musicians, what we do kind of pales in comparison to what these healthcare workers are doing right now.”
(With lyrics below)
St. Barnabas
you’re doing this for all of us
check yourself in the mirror
you’re lookin’ back at a hero
you’re a saint
all of y’all are winners
like shining stars glimmer
stronger than a statue
yea none of y’all are quitters
I’m like yo man
take a look inside the mirror
I’m like yo man
you’re not a taker you’re a giver
you do it for the patients
you do it for the nation
you choppin’ up that virus with machetes just like Jason now ya might be scared or you’re feeling kinda nervous but ya preserve cause you’re called to higher purpose
there’s no zeros here
yea we don’t mean to boast
but we’re the heroes here
under Hippocratic Oath
St. Barnabas
you’re doing this for all of us
check yourself in the mirror
you’re lookin’ back at a hero
you’re a saint
St. Barnabas
you’re doing this for all of us
‘cause you’re good to the marrow
you’re a gotamn hero
you’re a saint
this is hard work its not glamorous
we out here for you so please stay at home for us standing up together I AM SPARTACUS!
that’s how we do at St. Barbabas
now go get your gloves on
put your hood and mask on
shake shake it so wrong
make it bounce like ping pong
this that make you move song
this that tootsie roll one
make you feel so good
make you feel so good
St. Barnabas
you’re doing this for all of us
check yourself in the mirror
you’re lookin’ back at a hero
you’re a saint
St. Barnabas
you’re doing this for all of us
‘cause you’re good to the marrow
you’re a gotamn hero
you’re a saint
raise a glass yea this is a toast
to all my heroes here under Hippocratic Oath
St. Barnabas
you’re doing this for all of us
check yourself in the mirror
you’re lookin’ back at a hero
you’re a saint
St. Barnabas
you’re doing this for all of us
‘cause you’re good to the marrow
you’re a gotamn hero
you’re a saint saint saint saint saint saint saint saint saint!