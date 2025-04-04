Food Market to occupy retail space at Estela mixed-use property in Mott Haven

A Food Market grocery store will be coming to the Estela mixed-use development in Mott Haven.

A grocery store is slated to open on the ground floor of a new two-building mixed-used development on Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven.

Food Market will lease approximately 3,000 square feet in the Estela complex, taking 2,156 square feet on the street level and another 887 square feet on the cellar level. The store is expected to open in the summer of 2025.

The lease signing marks the completion of retail leasing at Estela, with all 10,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space now fully occupied. In addition to Food Market, the development will house Haven Marketplace—a specialty grocer and deli offering organic products, beverages, snacks, a full-service deli counter, griddle, espresso bar, and fresh-squeezed juices—and Mott Haven Spirits, a boutique wine and liquor store featuring a curated selection of unique wines and spirits.

Developed by the Domain Companies, Estela comprises two residential buildings with a total of 544 apartments—380 market-rate units and 164 affordable rentals. The complex is currently 95% leased.

“Achieving 100% retail leased is a major accomplishment that demonstrates Estela’s resonance as a high-quality product and the strength of Mott Haven as a growing mixed-use neighborhood,” Domain Companies Co-CEO Matt Schwartz said. “Businesses want to be a part of Estela, as well as this era of growth in Mott Haven, and we welcome Food Market to our community.”

Abdullah Ahmed, the owner of Food Market, was represented in leasing negotiations by Diego Maya of Midtown Commercial Real Estate. A broker was not used by the landlord.

Residents of Estela have access to more than 35,000 square feet of amenities, including 4,000 square feet of outdoor courtyard space. Additional features include a screening room, lounge, game rooms, co-working areas, double-height gyms, a yoga studio, a children’s playroom, 24/7 concierge service, and pet-friendly facilities such as a dog run and pet spa.

The 149th Street-Grand Concourse train station is just three blocks away from the Estela development. It services the 2, 4 and 5 trains.

Each unit at Estela is outfitted with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, open chef-style kitchens, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, energy-efficient windows, and full-size washers and dryers.

Both buildings incorporate a wide range of sustainability features, including on-site parking with eight electric vehicle charging stations, cogeneration systems that produce electricity and heat from a single fuel source, and rooftop solar panels. As a result, the development is on track to receive LEED Platinum-level certification.

Additional green features include acoustically enhanced windows to reduce energy loss and sound transmission, along with a rainwater harvesting system designed to collect and reuse water for irrigation across the 15,000 square feet of landscaped outdoor space.