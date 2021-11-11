Florida resident charged in fatal accident

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Florida resident was arrested and charged for a hit and run that left a man dead in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 23, at 11:25 p.m., police responded to a call of a rescue on the Bruckner Expressway in the vicinity of Exit 53. Upon arrival, they found a 33-year-old man lying in the road with severe body trauma. EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed the victim was walking in the westbound lane on the Bruckner Expressway crossing from north to south when he was struck by a dark-colored four-door sedan, driven by Shane Fernandez, Kissimmee, Florida. Fernandez, 27, fled the scene, but was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operator and driving without a license.