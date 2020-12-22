First building topped off at the Peninsula in Hunts Point

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Last week, Gilbane Construction, The Hudson Companies and MHANY Management Inc., celebrated the topping off for the first residential building at The Peninsula in Hunts Point.

This project will bring affordable homes and good paying jobs for New Yorkers.

“Today marks an important day for the Hunts Point community,” said a spokesman from Gilbane Development Company. “Our team topped off the first of 4 residential towers at The Peninsula. It is a strong sign of the city’s commitment to affordable housing across all boroughs and perseverance of our team to continue building and adapting to all environments and adversity. Our sincerest thanks go out to the staff and workers on site for their commendable efforts.”

The Peninsula, a five building, five-acre mixed-use campus is being built in three phases and features:

Nearly 740 units of 100 percent affordable housing, with units ranging from studios to family-size three bedrooms,

Recreational and community facilities, including artist studios and a wellness-center,

Commercial space, including a supermarket and a kitchen incubator

Open space, including nearly one acre for a public plaza

Additionally, a portion of the site will also be preserved for early education programming that has served the community for more than four decades.

The former Spofford Juvenile Detention Center was in operation for more than 50 years before it closed in 2011. In 2014, NYCEDC performed outreach with elected officials, key local stakeholders and residents to discuss the priorities for the site. From these conversations, stakeholders were able to inform the subsequent RFEI released by NYCEDC and HPD in June 2015.

In 2016, NYCEDC, the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and Councilman Rafael Salamanca, Jr. announced the winning proposal, The Peninsula, LLC, was a joint submission by Gilbane Development, Hudson Companies and Mutual Housing Association of New York (MHANY).

The development team is working closely with long-time community stakeholders and operators, including The Point Community Development Corporation, Urban Health Plan, Sustainable South Bronx and BronxWorks.