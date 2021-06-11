Fernandez secures state funding for local libraries

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez announced Thursday the allocation of $10,000 to each of the local libraries in the 80th Assembly District .

“Libraries are cornerstones of a healthy community, they are safe havens for so many people and provide many valuable resources beyond just books,” Fernandez said. “As our communities start coming back after this pandemic we need to ensure that our libraries are more equipped than ever to continue servicing our communities. I am proud to be able to provide this funding to help bring our libraries back.”

Gesille Dixon, borough director of the Bronx Neighborhood Library Networks at The New York Public Library, praised the assemblywoman for the financial boost.

“Thank you, Assembly Member Fernandez, for your continued support of Bronx libraries,” Dixon said. “The New York Public Library is eager to continue to welcome patrons back to our branches and embrace a new chapter of service. The pandemic has made it all too clear that New Yorkers need their libraries more than ever and we look forward to a summer of renewal. Your generous funding support will help the Pelham Parkway-Van Nest, Allerton, Morris Park, and Mosholu libraries provide even more essential programs and services for the community.”

These libraries were awarded funding through a program passed in this year’s state budget for targeted aid via education funding, referred to as ‘Bullet Aid’. The funding will go to various programs within each library.